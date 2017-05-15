Firenze– L’enorme Baltic 130 My Song di Loro Piana è stato giudicato miglior yacht ai World Superyacht Awards, l’evento dedicato ai supermaxi tra 30 e 40 metri che si è tenuto sabato sera in palazzo Vecchio a Firenze.

My Song nel 2017 prenderà parte a:

Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta, May 30 to June 3, Porto Cervo

Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, September 30 to October 8

Yacht Club Costa Smeralda Atlantic Anniversary Regatta, starting on November 25 Da Lanzarote a Virgin Gorda (BVI)

Dimensioni My Song

LOA 39.62m

LWL 36.78m

Beam 8.52m

Draft, keel up 4.80m

Draft, keel down 7.00m

Displacement (light ship) 105 tons

Ballast 36.25 tons (fin and bulb)

Hull material Carbon pre-preg/Corecell sandwich

Fuel 7000lit

Water 2400lit

Engine Caterpillar C8.7 480kW/650hp + Baltic RPS

Sail Area main 530m2, genoa 380m2, asymmetric 1,300m2

Designed by:

Naval architect and structural engineering: Reichel/Pugh Yacht Design

Concept; deck and interior design: Nauta Design

Project management: Nigel Ingram, MCM