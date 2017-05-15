Firenze– L’enorme Baltic 130 My Song di Loro Piana è stato giudicato miglior yacht ai World Superyacht Awards, l’evento dedicato ai supermaxi tra 30 e 40 metri che si è tenuto sabato sera in palazzo Vecchio a Firenze.
My Song nel 2017 prenderà parte a:
Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta, May 30 to June 3, Porto Cervo
Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, September 30 to October 8
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda Atlantic Anniversary Regatta, starting on November 25 Da Lanzarote a Virgin Gorda (BVI)
Dimensioni My Song
LOA 39.62m
LWL 36.78m
Beam 8.52m
Draft, keel up 4.80m
Draft, keel down 7.00m
Displacement (light ship) 105 tons
Ballast 36.25 tons (fin and bulb)
Hull material Carbon pre-preg/Corecell sandwich
Fuel 7000lit
Water 2400lit
Engine Caterpillar C8.7 480kW/650hp + Baltic RPS
Sail Area main 530m2, genoa 380m2, asymmetric 1,300m2
Designed by:
Naval architect and structural engineering: Reichel/Pugh Yacht Design
Concept; deck and interior design: Nauta Design
Project management: Nigel Ingram, MCM